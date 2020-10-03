Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 3, 2020 in honor of a recently identified World War II soldier whose remains have been returned to Wisconsin for burial.
Marine Sgt. Duane O. Cole, a veteran of World War II and a member of the United States Marine Corp assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force was killed in action on November 20, 1943, during an attempt to secure the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Sgt. Cole's remains were discovered and excavated in 2014 and were accounted for on Sept., 3, 2019. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
“After so many decades of without closure, my condolences and thoughts are with Sgt. Cole's family and community as they welcome him home to his final resting place,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for his service and sacrifice, and honor his memory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.