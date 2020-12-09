Chris Kroeze is performing a virtual Concert for CASA on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8-10 p.m. CASA is (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of Western Wisconsin.
The organization enlists citizen volunteers to champion the needs of abused and neglected children who are unsafe at home and must live temporarily under the jurisdiction of the courts and the supervision of the county child welfare system. Tickets are $5 per household and available by searching “Chris Kroeze” on Eventbrite.com or by going to the CASA of Western Wisconsin page on Facebook.
