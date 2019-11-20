Next week, Nov. 26, the Barron News-Shield will cost 25¢ more when purchased on the newsstands ($1.25) “The increase has been a long time coming and is being implemented to catch up with increased costs of production, including the price of newsprint, since the last increase some 20 years ago,” said News-Shield Publisher Mark Bell.

But mailed subscription prices remain the same at $37 per year for in-county subscribers, $38.50 for in-state and $1 for out-of-state subscribers. On-line subscriptions are $30 per year; $5 for one month. County readers can save $28 a year by purchasing a mailed subscription.

“Today, at $1.25, the price of a paper on the newsstands is at least $1 cheaper than a gallon of gas and approximately equal to the cost of a cup of coffee,” Bell said.” We will hold the price of our mailed subscriptions through at least the end of the 2020.”

To sign up for a subscription call the News-Shield at 715-537-3117 during normal business hours. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, newspapers will be on the newsstands one day early, Tuesday, Nov. 26.