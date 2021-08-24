The concluding concert for the Barron Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series will feature “The Church of Cash World Class Johnny Cash Tribute” from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Park in Barron.
“Whether you are an ‘ol timer that grew up listening to Mr. Cash in your tractor or a young soldier driving your tank across the deserts of the Middle East with the Man in Black in your headphones, the Church of Cash will bring his music, with style and energy to fans everywhere. What the Church of Church has that no one else can match is their loyalty to the song and the message that Johnny left to all of us. The band merely keeps this word alive with a youthful spirit that has entertained audiences completely.”
In addition to the great music, concert attendees will also receive a Barron Chamber token that can be used to double the prize money for finding the Barron Golden Bear, hiding on public property somewhere in the city. See the first week’s clues in this issue of the News-Shield.
