By Mary Vinopal
Vince Wohlk began his career in heating and cooling working for Ron’s Plumbing & Heating for 18 years.
Then, on Oct. 1, 2009, Vince and his wife, Michelle, began their own business – Wohlk Heating and Cooling.
That’s right – on Oct. 1, 2019, Wohlk Heating and Cooling celebrated their 10th anniversary!
Wohlk Heating and Cooling handles residential installation, sales and service, and will make calls as far out as 30 miles from Almena.
There are five people employed at Wohlk’s – Vince, Jacob, Joe, Derek and Michelle, who works full time in the office, which is located in the Wohlk home.
Both Vince and Michelle are lifelong residents of Almena and have three children – Derek, Jacob, Alison and the newest addition to the family, grandson Charlie.
The Wohlks are all very involved in the community. Vince serves as Chief of the Almena Area Fire Department.
The family has been involved in 4-H, and Wohlk Heating and Cooling is a member of the Almena Community Club.
In fact, if you attend any Community Club activity, you will find the entire family busy at work – especially at the Almena Fun Days. During that early August event, many long hours are spent by the entire Wohlk family, during Fun Days weekend, itself, as well as pre- and post-Fun Days planning and clean up.
So next time you are looking for someone for your heating and cooling needs, don’t forget to give Vince or Michelle a call.
The Almena Community Club’s purpose is to promote the Almena area. Membership is open to any business or citizen who is interested in promoting Almena and serving its citizenry.
The Club’s main fundraiser is the Almena Fun Days Truck and Tractor Pull, the first full weekend in August. Some of the projects sponsored by the club are:
• Seasonal events including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, and Santa’s visit to children and the seniors of the community.
• A scholarship provided through the Barron Area School District.
• Assistance with needs of the Almena Elementary School, and citizens who may need a little help in bad times.
The Club meets the first Monday of the month at the Almena Village Hall.
