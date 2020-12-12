Barron County prosecutors have filed felony charges of hiding a corpse against a pair of Minnesota residents charged in connection with the shooting death of a 63-year-old Minnesota man whose skeletal remains were found three years ago in the town of Maple Grove.
The Dec. 11, 2020, criminal complaints identify the defendants as Connie L. Herbst, 62, of New Prague, Minn., and her 26-year-old son, Austin J. Herbst, of Elko New Market, Minn.
Complaints filed last month in Scott County, Minn., charged the mother and son with suspicion of aiding and abetting a murder in connection with the death of Gary Albert Herbst, Elko New Market, who went missing in 2014. After more than two years of forensic and DNA research in Minnesota, Texas and California, the victim was positively identified early in 2019. Published reports said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
According to Wisconsin criminal law, hiding a corpse is a felony punishable by up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a fine of $25,000.
