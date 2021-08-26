The Kyle and Sara Mathison farm was the site of Barron County Farm Bureau's 2021 annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 22. Members were interested in seeing the clear-span free-stall and Dairymaster swing 10 parlor the Mathisons completed in 2016. Kyle serves on the Burnett Dairy Co-op board.
Business included the re-election of Sam Olson, Dallas, and Noah Voelker of Rice Lake for three-year terms on the board of directors. Mitch Hoff of Prairie Farm was also re-elected as Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Chair. Randy Cook, Sam Olson and Karyn Schauf were selected as delegates to the state annual meeting Dec. 4-6.
Great discussion evolved around county resolutions, which will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for consideration at the state annual meeting. Resolutions included removing the maximum payout cap set by the DNR for wildlife depredation, endorsing the return of counties having their own Extension Ag Agents, and urging WFBF to continue the development and implementation at a national level of managed growth in the dairy industry.
At the federal level, members were concerned that domestic ownership of productive farmland as well as the production and processing of food is recognized as a national security issue. They also supported updating the base acres for ARC/PLC, which are reporting requirements of the United States Department of Agriculture.
In addition, a letter to Senators Baldwin and Johnson and Representative Tiffany, written jointly by Barron County Farm Bureau and the Barron County Farmers Union opposing President Biden's proposed changes to the estate taxes and elimination of the step-up tax basis for capital gains was available for members to view. These and other resolutions may be viewed on Barron County Farm Bureau's Facebook page. Contact Karyn Schauf for further information at 715-790-7203
