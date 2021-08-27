Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.