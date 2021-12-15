Outside of Barron, itself, the village of Cameron (and surrounding rural areas) is the largest community in the Barron News-Shield circulation area, according to figures recently released by the U.S. Census bureau.
According to 2020 census figures, Cameron and its three surrounding “suburban” townships reported a total population of 6,789 people.
Of the four municipalities in the Cameron area, the town of Stanley has the highest population, with a 2020 total at 2,570, nearly 700 more than the village of Cameron.
Stanley is also a growing municipality. In 2000, state figures show its population was 2,237. Total population growth over the past 20 years was more than 300 people.
Facts and figures below come from the U.S. Census profile of the village of Cameron.
People and their backgrounds -- The community is almost uniformly made up of English speakers, with small fragments who speak Asian/Pacific Islander languages (4 percent) and Spanish, (1.4 percent)
An estimated 2.4 percent of village residents are foreign born, and almost all (92 percent) are naturalized U.S. citizens.
Although the percentage of older residents in Cameron is lower than in other communities in the News-Shield circulation area, it’s still sizable. An estimated 14 percent of village residents are age 65-older. Of that, 17 percent are in the 75-84 age category. Less than one percent are over age 85.
Veterans account for a bit less of the population (7.7 percent) than towns like Almena, Prairie Farm and Ridgeland. Of that total, 87 percent are men.
Married couples formed the largest portion of the community, occupying 43 percent of all housing units. That figure was followed by 27.5 percent labeled “female householder, no spouse, with family,” otherwise known as single-mother households, and 15 percent of family households headed by single males.
More than 14 percent of village residents reported some kind of disability, led by eight percent with cognitive difficulties. More than six percent had trouble moving around (ambulatory difficulty), while five percent faced problems living independently, and 4.2 percent were hard of hearing.
Income -- The median family income in Cameron is $50,167, compared to the statewide average of $57,202. Married couples in Cameron earn a median income of nearly $63,000.
More than one out of every 10 Cameron residents lives in poverty, according to the Census. The village recorded a poverty level equivalent to 11.5 percent of the population.
The federal poverty line last year (2020) was $30,414 for a household with four members. Out of the total number who live in poverty, elderly residents (age 65-over) account for more than one of every 10.
Education -- The village population includes 39 percent who have earned a high school degree, 22 percent with some college experience, 18 percent with an associate’s degree and 4.2 percent with graduate and/or professional degrees.
An estimated 85 percent of the school-enrolled population attends classes in kindergarten through 12th grade, while just over 12 percent attend college.
Housing -- There were a total of 811 housing units in Cameron that were recorded in the 2020 Census. Of those, 779 were occupied, and 32 were vacant.
Nearly 70 percent of all the tenants who live in rental units in Cameron paid in the range of $500-$999 per month. Twelve percent paid $500 or less, while 16.4 percent paid $1,00 to $1,499. Two percent of the rental housing was rented at $1,500 to $1,999 per month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.