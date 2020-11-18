Debt restructuring in the 2021 budget is setting the stage for the redevelopment of the former Family Dollar building (also known as the Farmer Store) property, at the corner of East La Salle Avenue and Fifth Street, into a new Barron municipal center. Other city improvements are also planned, including a new city garage on property now used for the city’s brush dump. Building has limited life—Debt restructuring in the 2021 budget is setting the stage for the redevelopment of the former Family Dollar building (also known as the Farmer Store) property, at the corner of East La Salle Avenue and Fifth Street, into a new Barron municipal center. Other city improvements are also planned, including a new city garage on property now used for the city’s brush dump.