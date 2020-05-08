Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Barron County, the Department of Health & Human Services announced today, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
This brings the total positive cases for Barron County to 10. Six have recovered. Four are isolating at home.
Of the three new cases, two had recently traveled to a neighboring state, DHHS reported. The third was a close contact of a positive case in another jurisdiction.
These three cases were not tested at the Turtle Lake site on May 3 and 4.
“We know people are anxious to get back to normal," said Laura Sauve Health Officer for Barron County. "But this is a good reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we need to continue to stay the course.”
The County DHHS office asked Barron County residents "to stay home as much as possible, keep at least six feet away from anyone not living in your home and wash your hands often.”
For more information, read the May 13, 2020, edition of the News-Shield.
An ecumenical outdoor worship service will be held Sunday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Stardust Drive-In Theater, 995 22nd Street, Chetek, off County OO between SS and Cty O.
“Stay in your vehicles and stay safe!”
Ther service is sponsored by the First Lutheran Church of Arland, Dallas Assembly of God and Prairie Lake Covenant churches.
