Barron Public Library is continuing to adapt and adjust amid the COVID-19 pandemic to better serve the community.
Appointments for computer and printer use are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, vehicle browsing services are available noon to 5 p.m.
Library director Lisa Kuebli said in-person access will expand in accordance with Barron County Public Health recommendations, which currently suggest no more than 10 people in the library at a time.
“We miss patrons, patrons miss us, we all miss normalcy,” said Kuebli. “It’s good to see our (COVID-19) numbers going down right now. That gives us a little bit of hope.”
But socially distanced service remains the modus operandi.
“Curbside seems to be the most important service right now,” said Kuebli.
She said that service as well as delivery of materials to homebound people is here to stay, perhaps even after the pandemic subsides.
“It’s definitely a possibility,” said Kuebli.
“Take and make” craft bags for children, teens and adults remain popular as well.
Another children’s service is Picture Book Friday, which is video streamed on the library YouTube page.
The library is also facilitating participation in Simon & Schuster’s Beanstack Challenge, which focuses on Black History Month during February. Barron Public Library is challenging the community to collectively read at least 25,000 minutes during the month and keep track of their reading at barronpl.beanstack.org.
The library continues to provide children’s books to Creative Kids child care center.
More recently books in Somali language were made available to the community.
Kuebli said the books were hard to find, but it was important to make sure everyone was represented at the public library.
Reduced services, and therefore costs, in 2020 resulted in a budget surplus to be carried over to 2021. Kuebli said that surplus will fund most of a proposed $50,000 upgrade of the library’s HVAC.
The library also received a $3,000 grant from the American Library Association for new technology at the library, such as laptops and wifi hotspots. There also funds for books and personal protective equipment for staff and patrons, said Kuebli, who credited staff member Amanda Feldt-Smith for working on the grant.
The library is looking for ways to give back, too.
Kuebli said the library is seeking donations of backpacks and personal care items to give to children at Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter in Rice Lake.
“We really like to help and they’re a really good organization,” said Kuebli.
Kuebli said that even if the library is not 100 percent open, staff are ready to serve patrons in any way they can.
“Don’t hesitate to give us a call if there’s something we can help with,” she said.
