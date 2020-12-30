Barron Kiwanis is a community organization dedicated to improving the lives of its local citizens through various programs and projects. To carry out these activities, funds are a necessary requirement. One of the larger fundraisers is the annual Christmas Tree Sale. This year saw the organization sell 130 trees. Keith Kolpack served as chair of the project. With the current pandemic, a self-serve option was offered. Trees were sold at two locations – at Barron on the Swant-Graber property, and at the Larry Greener residence on Highway 48.
Funds raised from the sale of these trees are used for donations to the Boys & Girls Club; CASA of Western Wisconsin; the Bay Fund at Barron Area Schools; Barron High School Post Prom; Young Children – Priority One with their Reach Out and Read Books Program; Fair Time Chapel at the Barron County Fair; Key Club Convention; scholarships for graduating students from Barron High School and other programs or projects.
Most of the trees sold were grown locally by Don Peterson, Larry Greener and Chuck Sandmann. Thanks to Thrivent’s Live Generously program, additional trees were purchased from Conklin’s near Wheeler. A special thanks to Swant-Graber Motors for donating their property for the tree stand; Synergy Cooperative for assisting with our sale box; City of Barron Street employees Todd Picknell, Ben Cole, and Doug Trott for moving the Tree Shed; and City of Barron Utility employees Jeremy Schlosser, Chris Nohelty and Johnny Hilbert for electrical wiring.
“Barron Kiwanis also thank the public and area businesses for purchasing trees from this year. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps to make our community better.”Tree sales lift spirits of many;
