Barron County saw a significant drop in COVID-19 cases this past week, but the virus still claimed three more lives.
Barron County’s death toll during the pandemic is now at 126 people.
New cases reported in the week up to Feb. 7 numbered 167, a big drop from 444 in the week prior and even higher numbers in the weeks preceding.
While the region appears to be on the other side of a spike in cases, the future is a bit unclear.
The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is a concern, but so far it hasn’t accounted for a significant portion of cases, though it is more contagious than the original Omicron.
“There does not seem to be evidence that it is more virulent; that it causes any worse disease than the original original Omicron strain, and that’s a good thing,” said Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland.
But there continues to be a risk, especially for those who do not have immunity or are not taking precautions.
“The virus couldn’t care less what we think,” said Poland. “The virus is going to find people who do not have protective immunity and infect them.”
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
