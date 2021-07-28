The Barron High School class of 1970 and 1971 will be jointly celebrating their 50th class reunion on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The event will be held at Anderson Park in the large pavilion beginning at noon.
Food (pulled pork, brisket, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans) will be prepared by Poor Schmucks. There will be Spotted Cow beer on tap as well as wine, pop and water. The meal will be topped off with a celebration cake from Simma’s in Milwaukee. The cost is $15 per person.
If you haven’t yet received a registration form, contact Sharon Masek (smasek753@gmail.com) to sign up. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Cobblestone Inn in Barron, phone 715-537-3700.
Most classmates have been contacted but information in still needed for the following: Leinenger, Luker; Carol Miller Kallenbach; Jan Mininger Williamson; Brenda Tietz Sandwick; David Brinker; Eugene Hoff; Brad Koster; Robert Leech; Robert Mickelson; Maureen Wold Gunn; Leslie Candler.
For more information contact Dave Olsen at dkolsen2016@gmail.com
