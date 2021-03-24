Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan organization that promotes civic engagement, is encouraging all eligible citizens to vote in the April 6 Spring Election. Learn how to register, request an absentee ballot, see a sample ballot, and more at www.MyVoteWI.gov.
Your April 6 ballot will include candidates for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Court of Appeals and/or Circuit Court judgeships, and local nonpartisan races.
One source of nonpartisan information about the candidates is https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/voter-information/learn-more-about-candidates-issues.
Friday, April 2, is the deadline to register to vote or to vote absentee in person at your municipal clerk’s office. Your clerk’s email address and phone number are available at www.MyVoteWI.gov.
On Tuesday, April 6, Election Day, citizens can register in person at the polls, vote in person at the polls, or deliver absentee ballots to the polls. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
For any of the following services, email bcvotes2020@gmail.com to post your request. Leave your email address or phone number and a BCV volunteer will get back to you.
• All questions about voter registration, absentee ballots, state IDs, poll sites, voter eligibility, and more are welcomed. A volunteer, for example, can guide you through the information and processes available at www.MyVoteWI.gov.
• Rides to the DMV or to the polls can be scheduled.• A BCV member will make arrangements to witness your absentee ballot.• A BCV volunteer can be scheduled to join virtual class or organizational meetings to discuss topics related to voting. Volunteers are eager to partner with high school and college instructors to teach first-time voters how to register and vote.
