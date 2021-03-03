The Knutson family is pictured in December of 2010 after purchasing Pine Crest Golf Course. After more than a decade and many improvements to the Dallas business, Pine Crest is changing hands again. Pictured are Chad and Karla Knutson with their children Chase and Emma (then ages 5 and 9). Chase is now a sophomore at Barron High School. Emma attends college after graduating from BHS in 2019.