Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Auxiliary members have been busy.
At the April 18 meeting, member Wendy Minor shared the two quilts she made. They will be donated to the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home. These two patriotic quilts are beautiful, and we know the veterans will truly appreciate them.
In May, member Marlyn Scoggin will distribute poppies to all the businesses in our community. A nationally-recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I, poppies now honor those who served and died in all wars. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform.
A portion of the proceeds go to the Wisconsin American Auxiliary headquarters. The rest is put towards our other local activities, like Badger State Girls representative or a local Veteran’s activities.
President Becky Steffe and Vice President Diane Snyder will be visiting all the local cemeteries and placing a flag at each Veteran’s gravesite. For Memorial Day, we partake in services at the Greenwood Cemetery. The Barron American Legion and VFW host a program and the auxiliary provides a lunch for all those present. The program starts around noon. If you are joining us, please feel free to bring a lawn chair.
June will also be busy. Member Robbie Jo Ellefson oversees our Blood Drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Ridgeland Community Center. To donate blood, call (800) Red Cross, or Robbie Jo at (715) 642-2344 or visit www.redcrossblood.org
Member, Dawn Hartung is our American Legion Auxiliary Badgers State Girl contact for our unit. She works with Prairie Farm School Counselor Bretta Snyder.
We are proud to say we will be sending junior, Ms. Addie Christopherson, as our representative. She is the daughter of Tim and Callie Christopherson. The conference is in Oshkosh Sunday through Friday, June 19-24.
Thanks to the community for their donations at our recent bake sale during Pioneer Day. This fundraiser assists with covering the charges of the registration for this conference.
To become a member of the Auxiliary Unit 511, contact Membership Chairman, Mary Peterson at (715) 949-1404. Meetings are the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center.
