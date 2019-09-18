The annual Leaf it to Rusk Fall Festival offers three days of fun at many area attractions for everyone. The event will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
All weekend
Take a peek at the sweet, scary, and silly Scarecrows on Parade, designed by children and businesses; they can be viewed along Lake Avenue and voted on.
Marvelous Mike’s Mini Golf and Ice Cream Anniversary will hold an anniversary open house throughout the weekend and will offer free cake, ice cream cones and drawings. Marvelous Mike’s will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Fine Arts Center and Gallery is going to “take a bite out of fall” with art projects for kids featuring wild apples. The center will be open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rusk County Historical Museum will be open both Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and with many historical treasures on display.
Enjoy the best of autumn’s natural beauty by taking in the fall colors of the Blue Hills on a chairlift ride at Christie Mountain. Chairlift rides will be available Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
The Bruce Farmer’s Market will be open and selling the season’s best 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Worden Avenue Exchange will host a beer, wine and cheese tasting event beginning at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Attend to take in the best of local craft beers, Wisconsin wines and craft sodas, area creameries and appetizers from local providers. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Must be 21 to attend.
Enjoy a non-denominational sing along with cookies and coffee at the Apollonia Church beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
County-wide garage sales will be taking place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rusk County’s Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride and fundraiser will be kicking off at 8 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Association/Drop Zone. Breakfast will be served 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Ride registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. After the ride, enjoy a meal and raffles 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the biggest Rusk County Farmer’s Market of the season. Farmers and vendors will be offering fresh produce, handmade goods and handcrafted gifts 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Visit the Rusk County Visitor Center’s railroad displays to check out the railcars at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Toadally Artsy Kid’s can enjoy easel painting 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Toad House.
For those in search of a handcrafted gift, visit Miner Plaza, in Ladysmith, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an arts and crafts sale. While on Miner Avenue, stop by the tractor, car and cycle show 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Visit the Rusk County Republican Party Headquarters, 215 Lake Ave. E, Ladysmith, for free cookies and coffee. The headquarters will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Load up on local history by stopping by the Bruce Historical Society Museum between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in downtown Bruce.
The Rusk Rider’s ATV Club will offer guided ATV rides at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The rides will begin at Weyerhaeuser School and go to Buck’s Lake.
Music on Miner presents five opportunities to catch live bands. Beginning at 10 a.m. Joe’s Music, at 2 p.m. Jason Chaffee featuring Mike Schlender, at 4:30 will be Three Pitchers, at 5:30 will be South of 8 and from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. listen to Anxiety.
Get ready to hike a three-mile guided hike at Gundy’s Canyon. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at Weyerhaeuser School and carpool to Gundy’s Canyon. The cost is $11 per person and a sack lunch is included. The guided hike is limited to 20 people. For more information contact the Greater Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce.
Take in a free movie at the Miner Theater beginning at 11 a.m. The featured movie will be in memory Jim Turner.
Turkeys and strikes reign at the Miner plaza with pumpkin bowling beginning at noon until 2 p.m. Join in the bowling and kids activities.
The Rusk Mud Bog, sponsored by the Rusk County Junior Fair, will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for spectators over 10 years old and kids under 10 are free. Participants pay a $10 entry fee. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call Scott Jones 715-290-5694.
Sunday, Sept. 29
A guided hike of Felsenmeer will take place at 10:30 after meeting at the old Weyerhaeuser School, then carpooling to the Blue Hills. The cost is $11 and includes a sack lunch. Hikers will experience natural glaciation rock formations. The guided hike is limited to 20 people; contact the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce for more information.
For more information contact the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-532-7328.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.