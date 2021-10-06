Brian Holten and his wife, the late Kathy Holten, and Barron County resident Lois Anderson, are among a dozen Wisconsin residents who have been announced as the latest inductees into the Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development Hall of Fame, it was announced Thursday, Oct. 12.
Plans for an induction ceremony for the 2021 and 2020 laureates are in progress and will be shared with the 4-H community soon, according to MaryBeth Wohlrabe, Positive Youth Development Extension Educator, Outagamie County, a member of the Hall of Fame Committee Member.
Kathy Holten, a lifelong 4-Her and her husband, Brian, “green” by marriage, “are the epitome of 4-H,” Wohlrabe said in the 4-H press release.
“As a youth, Kathy was in the Peppy Pals 4-H Club. Brian and Kathy, high school sweethearts, married in 1978, the same year Kathy started working as the Barron County Extension 4-H Secretary. When their son started in the Country Siders 4-H Club, Kathy became the Cloverbud leader and Brian helped coach the club’s softball team.
“Kathy made 4-H her life, professionally for 32 years as 4-H Secretary and, personally, as general leader for over 15 years, President of the Adult Leaders Association and multiple other committees.
“While Brian may have married into 4-H, his love of 4-H continues, even after Kathy’s untimely death in 2012. With grandkids in 4-H, he is currently finishing up his most recent term as the Leaders Association President and still runs the 4-H softball program! Brian and Kathy, along with their four sons, were voted Barron County 4-H Family of the Year in 2000.
“Brian and Kathy’s contributions to the 4-H program are about relationships and opportunity. While Brian continues to give back, Kathy’s legacy lives on through the Kathy Holten Memorial Scholarship providing financial support to youth who love 4-H as she did.”
Lois Anderson is a pioneer in the dog project and provided leadership in Barron County and throughout the state of Wisconsin, the release added.
“Lois volunteered as a 4-H Dog project leader in 1966, one year after the project started. She filled that role for 50 years impacting the lives of over 2,500 Barron County youth. Her efforts became a model for other counties as she helped to establish dog programs in six western Wisconsin counties.
“Lois’s training included beginning to advanced level. As the project progressed, Lois expanded educational experiences to Drill Teams, Dog Agility, and dog-related career programs. She encouraged project members to publicly share their obedient dogs in local parades and events. These included demonstrations at Farm Tech Days and a drill team at the 1987 Farm Progress Days. Lois partnered with advanced dog project members to create a film showing all levels of obedience training to be used as a reference for other counties.
“In 1970, the State 4-H Office requested Lois to help plan the first statewide Dog Project Training Workshop for Project Leaders. In 1972, Barron County hosted the first State 4-H Dog Show and Lois chaired the Host Committee.
“Lois was a founding and active member of the Barron County Humane Society for many years. Lois currently resides in her rural Rice Lake home with wonderful memories of her accomplishments with the dog project, which she influenced greatly.”
The accomplishments of Anderson and the Holtens were praised by Matt Calvert, Wisconsin 4-H Program Leader and Director of the Institute for Positive Youth Development, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.
“This year’s laureates have each accomplished so much and I feel sincere gratitude for their contributions to 4-H youth and many years of leadership in both volunteer and staff roles,” Calvert said.
“They have provided the sparks that ignited new interests, and they supported the positive development of countless youth and volunteers.
The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.”
More information on the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame, including previously inducted laureates can be found at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wi4hhof/.
Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development is part of the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, with more than 150,000 youth in urban, suburban and rural settings involved with 4-H and other UW-Extension youth programs in the state’s 72 counties.
Young people participate from kindergarten to one year past high school, and they learn leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and communication to help prepare them for success, while engaging in fun, hands-on 4-H activities, from livestock care to art, drama and science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).
Wisconsin 4-H’s 11,000 adult volunteers serve as mentors and role models who provide a safe, interactive place for youth to take risks, practice their independence and master new skills.
Adults who volunteer for 4-H learn and strengthen skills that help them in the workplace and to become better connected to their communities. Find out more about Wisconsin 4-H at https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.