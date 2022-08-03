Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm, will be a busy place this coming Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, as the 20th annual Alfalfa Fest takes place.
Founded in 2003 by George Christenson and Judy Lehman, Alfalfa Fest raises funds for cancer patients, hospice programs, and five area school districts (see infographic).
Alfalfa Fest once took place on property owned by Christenson in northern Dunn County. In 2019, it moved to Prairie Farm, but the annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Over the past 19 years, the event has raised an estimated half-million dollars in contributions, according to members of the Alfalfa Fest board, who include Christenson, Lehman, Shawn and Melanie Lombardo, Deb Peterson, Rick Magler and Deb Wittmer.
The event includes several auctions, live and silent, raffles and door prizes. The major revenue producers are a pair of outdoor adventures, a pheasant hunting trip to South Dakota, and a Canadian fishing trip.
Volunteers have been a mainstay for Alfalfa Fest during its history in both Dunn and Barron counties, Christenson said.
Among the past attractions were “Stump and Denny’s Antique Tractors,” he said.
“Stump (Rick Magler) and Denny Wold used to bring 10 to 15 John Deere’s to my yard,” he said. “Denny lived in Connorsville, and he passed away last October. He was a carpenter by trade but loved his tractors.
Magler, now on the board of directors, was the owner of a former cheese store in Connorsville.
