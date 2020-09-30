4-H programs in Barron, Washburn, Rusk, Sawyer, and Burnett counties are offering hands-on/virtual events during National 4-H Week, Oct. 4 through 10, 2020.
According to Sara Waldron, 4-H program educator for the University of Wisconsin Extension in Barron County, the programs will help kick off the new 4-H year.
This year, 4-H programs in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Barron and Rusk Counties are sharing a Project Showcase from Sunday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 10.
4-Hers and their families can “try on” 4-H projects, and they don’t even have to be enrolled in 4-H, Waldron added.
During 4-H Week, the top five project areas in the local area will be featured in the virtual workshops.
The curriculum includes hands-on and virtual events/activities in photography, livestock, woodworking/arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), and Leadership.
Courses include:
• Essential Elements: Using 4-H in Real Life, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
Successful learning includes senses of “Mastery, Generosity, Independence, and Belonging.” The session will help participants learn how to apply the essential elements. Recommended for middle school ages and up.
• Photography: Offered throughout the week, starting Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Participants will be part of a photographic scavenger hunt.
Each challenge will require youth to take photos using a different set of skills related to photography. For those with little or no experience, the course includes links to examples and tutorials).
Enter as an individual or with a group of up to three people (only one photo per category will be entered).
Youth 13 and under must sign up with a parent on their team (parents do not need to take photos, they just need to sign up for the App and enter the photos). Recommended for all ages
• 4-H Town Hall, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. Learn about current and new events and happenings in Wisconsin 4-H.
The new Wisconsin 4-H Movement will be introduced, with a challenge taking place during the month of October. Recommended for adults/volunteers.
• String Art, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Zoom. There is a $5 supply fee.
Participants will learn a new art technique and create objects they can enter in a 4-H Cultural Arts Fest, County Fair or give as a gift.
The students will pound nails into a piece of wood using a pattern, then connect the nails with yarn, hemp, or string to create a 4-H clover design.
Patterns, wood, nails, and string will be packaged and available for pick up or can be mailed for a fee.
Supply your own hammer, scissors, and ear protection for yourself and others. Recommended for all ages.
• STEM Building, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Participants will be asked to use items from home to complete a task. All participants will receive a “top secret envelope” with the details. Participants will have the opportunity to share their product at a live Zoom meeting. Recommended for all ages.
• Livestock, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, via Zoom. Bernie O’Rourke, Extension’s Livestock Specialist, will be talking about the basics of each livestock species, which include beef, goats, sheep, and swine.
Learn about these species and use your skills to own and care for a livestock animal. This session will also offer an opportunity for youth to expand and share the knowledge they already have about livestock and a chance to ask questions.
• Service Saturday, Saturday, Oct. 10.
Every day, 4-Hers pledge their hands to larger service.
This activity requires participants to do something for others, while following social distancing guidelines, and submit a photo of what they did.
Possible activities:
Write a letter to someone in a nursing home to tell them about National 4-H Week and what you did, then submit pictures or story to the local newspaper about your 4-H experience this week.
Clean something outside such as Adopt-a-Highway, rake leaves for an elderly neighbor, carve a pumpkin, make a treat and door drop it to someone you can’t hang out with right now.
Don’t forget to take pictures of your work and share online.
For information, contact Sara Waldron, sara.waldron@wisc.edu.
