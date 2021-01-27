Most municipalities throughout Barron County will collect real estate and personal property tax payments by Sunday, Jan. 31 according to Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County treasurer.
Taxes due and payable should be paid to the town, village or city treasurer where taxpayers live and/or own property, a Jan. 23 press release said.
Barron County will also collect taxes for the town of Almena.
Taxpayers should refer to their bills to determine the amounts due and payment instructions. Payments must be received or postmarked by Jan. 31 to avoid interest and penalties.
The Wisconsin Lottery tax credit is reflected on the 2020 real estate tax statement, the announcement added.
“In order to qualify for the lottery credit, you must be the owner of a home in Wisconsin that was your primary residence on Jan. 1, 2020,” the announcement said. “Only one primary residence may be claimed. Renters do not qualify. If you did not receive the credit, but feel you may be eligible for it, you can apply for the credit with your town, city or village treasurer.”
Interest accrues on all unpaid balances, Ritchie said. Tax bills have information that indicate how interest charges are applied and added to the unpaid balance.
