The Barron County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate an accident Saturday evening, Nov. 14, at Barronett, which resulted in serious injuries to two pedestrians.
The victims, rural Shell Lake residents Richard Lauterbach, 53, and his wife, Jane, 44, were taken to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., with what were described as serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the investigation remained open because officers still hadn’t spoken with the victims.
The Regions Hospital media relations department reported the Lauterbachs were both in “fair” condition, as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
According to the accident report, Shell Lake resident Sharai N. Hefty was northbound on Hwy. 63 in her 2002 Lexus at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Bistro 63 restaurant, which is on the west side of the highway about half a block north of 29 ¾ Avenue. The vehicle then struck the pedestrians.
The deputy reported that the pedestrians went between two parked cars on the west side of the highway, and then began to walk eastbound across the highway toward their parked car, when they were struck.
According to the report, Hefty said that because of mist and falling rain, she didn’t see the pedestrians.
According to dispatch logs, weather conditions prevented a helicopter from flying to the accident scene. The victims were taken by ground ambulance to Cumberland Memorial Hospital, suffering from what the report described as serious injuries, before being transported to Regions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.