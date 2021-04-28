After filling two commemorative walls with the names of some 120 area military veterans, the Ridgeland Veterans Park is in the final stages of installing a third Wall of Honor.
Members of the Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Post 511 recently approved the purchase of the third wall. There are now Walls of Honor that display 120 names of veterans in the park. These two walls are completely full, necessitating a third wall.
Currently the Post has received eight names for the new wall.
It is anticipated the third wall will be arriving late spring/ early summer. If you are interested in having your family member’s name on the wall, please contact Ray Glaser at (715) 296-3666 or stop in at Ray’s Market. Each square is approximately eight inches square, and costs $200.
