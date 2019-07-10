Northern Wisconsin is no stranger to day camps in the summer for children of all ages. A variety of scouting camps, church camps, and other themed camps occur throughout the summer. This year the Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village is offering day camps to take children back in time.
Civil War Day Camp, July 23, 24, 25, will include setting up camp, cooking over a fire, drilling with dummy rifles, writing letters home, and doing camp chores. During the Civil War, Union and Rebel troops played Vintage Baseball between battles, so baseball and other games will take place during the day camp. Campers will take part in a ceremony honoring the last Civil War veteran to die in Barron County. Civil War Reenactors will be assisting with this camp.
Frontier Life, July 31, Aug 1, 2, will be assisted by reenactors from the museum’s annual Rendezvous. Campers will help set up camp, learn to throw the hawk and atl, learn basic archery, cook over a fire, learn about tracking, and fish with cane poles.
Both camps are for children ages 8 to 13 and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $85 ($75 for children or grandchildren of members). Late or early pickup is available for $10/day (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Campers should bring a sack lunch and a water bottle. Snacks are provided and sunscreen is suggested. Call 715-458-2080 or check the museum website, www.pioneervillagemuseum.org
