On Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. auditions for the upcoming Red Barn Theatre summer season will be held at the UW-Barron County Campus Theatre.
There are numerous parts available to men and women of various ages, nationalities, and talents. The Red Barn Theatre welcomes area community members to participate.
Tryouts involve reading from a script for parts in non- musical shows, as well as small group and solo singing auditions for the musicals.
The Red Barn season includes the following shows: Ripcord, a comedy, May 27-June 6; Doubt, a drama, June 17-June 27; Legally Blonde, a musical, July 8-18; Aboveboard, a comedy, July 29-Aug. 8; The Great American Trailer Park Musical, a musical, Aug. 26-Sept. 5.
