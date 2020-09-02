Schedule and event changes, some of them caused by the coronavirus pandemic, have resulted in a slimmed-down version of the Barron Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest.
Most of the public events associated with the annual festival are due to take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, the Chamber announced this week.
But there will still be a week-long list of Fall Fest-related activities, starting with the search for the (still missing) Golden Bear. The lucky finder who correctly follows clues in the Barron News-Shield, and on social media, can claim a prize of $50.
Other events taking place prior to Sept. 12:
• Fall decorating contest – participating business and/or homeowners should submit emailed photos of their creations to barronchamber@barronchamber.com
The contest will result in cash awards of $75, $50 and $25 to the first through third-place winners.
• Scavenger hunt – Starting Thursday, Sept. 10, participants should look on social media for items which must be located to win the contest. Photos of found items must be submitted no later than 12 noon Sunday, Sept. 13.
• Photo contest – Photographers throughout the community are invited to take “fall-theme” photos and submit them via email to barronchamber@barronchamber.com
Photos will be accepted from Sunday through Saturday, Sept. 6 through 12. Prizes include $50 for first place and $25 for second place.
• Coloring contest – Look on the Barron Chamber Facebook page for details on age categories (there will be four in all), along with contest guidelines and other details.
• Sept. 12 events – An assortment of traditional Fall Fest events is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, including the annual Lyndon Ellefson Memorial Walk/Run at 9 a.m. at the Barron Area Community Center, an online auction at the BACC (bids will be taken during the week prior to Sept. 12), an ATV Poker Run and 50/50 Raffle, sponsored by Skippy’s Bar, a sidewalk chalk contest, and the dedication of the Anderson Park Playground structure.
Further details will be published in next week’s News-Shield on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
