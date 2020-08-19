A summer-long discussion on proposed building improvements in the Barron Area School District will add an important chapter at 11:30 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Barron High School commons.
That’s when the public will be invited to see the results of discussions with school consultants on the kinds of changes envisioned for the district’s schools, such as the high school gymnasium, a proposed new day care facility at Woodland Elementary School, a new entry at Almena Elementary School, and mechanical improvements at Riverview Middle School.
This meeting is a final step before a community-wide survey later this year, to test public attitudes on a possible school referendum in the spring of 2021.
The process began earlier in the year with the formation of a focus group of administrators and school staff. Two previous meetings took place in June and July, as the group worked with three professional consultants to develop the plan.
Diane Tremblay, district administrator, said Friday’s third and final meeting will give the public a chance to see the progress that has been made and, more importantly, get an estimate of the total cost.
“Our School Board asked us to do this,” Diane Tremblay, district administrator, said. “They’ve been informed on the process, but this has been a grassroots effort.”
Approved by the board in February 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak, the planning process included the hiring of Eau Claire-based Miron Construction, Inc. to help guide the process.
In the June and July meetings, focus group members looked at school facilities, discussed needs and began fleshing out a plan to share with the public.
The process has reached a point where the community will be asked to get involved with a November 2020 district-wide survey.
“We began to write the community survey (during the first week of August),” Tremblay said. In it, community members will be asked to give “their expectations and needs” based on the plan developed by the focus group, she added.
“When the survey comes back, we can then make a final recommendation to the School Board,” Tremblay said.
