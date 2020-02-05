Ridgeland native Nyles Ellefson, whose work made an impact on the Barron area for more than half a century, was remembered by family members in a tribute shared with the News-Shield in advance of a Monday, Feb. 10, celebration of life at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Afton, Minn.
Merry Ellefson, Nyles’ daughter, sent the information to the newspaper on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
It came over the signatures of Merry and her sisters, Ruth, and Jane. The information is excerpted below.
“Papa’s life was driven by the question :What good did I do for mankind today?” (It) was fueled by his Christian faith, as well as his love of good music, the Green Bay Packers, and his Norwegian heritage. He was also a supporter of conservative causes.
“Nyles met Ruth Wahlstrom in January 1956 while in the kitchen washing dishes during a “singles event” at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Milwaukee; they were engaged in March and married that same year.
“Papa’s efforts to serve God, his country, and his family directed his life. He was in the Air Force from 1951-54, stationed in Texas, Colorado and Thule, Greenland.
“The (Ellefsons) moved to Barron in a snowstorm in March 1959, when he was hired as chief financial officer of Jerome Foods, Inc.
“In 1968, he purchased the Bank of Barron with John Bronken, and was president there until 1985. He was vice president of Sterling Portfolio, Inc. and related companies from 1990-2011. Papa was proud of his efforts to stabilize the bank and attract more businesses and families to Barron.
The Ellefsons “chose Barron to raise their family in a small town. He was also involved in numerous organizations, including First Lutheran Church, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, Barron Development Corporation, SPEBSQSA, Barron Light and Water Commission, and the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
“Papa especially enjoyed classical and barbershop music. He sang lead in a quartet developed with his brothers Jerry, Dave and Larry from 1963-2001; their final performance together was at daughter Jane’s wedding in Jackson Hole.
“In Barron, we participated (sometimes not by choice) in many of his various projects … with SPEBSQSA families in state-wide barbershop and Kiwanis competitions, in our 4-H groups, in church choirs, and (in) school groups. We were in both the Langlade Badgers and the Barron Buttercups 4-H (clubs), played softball and trained our dog Bucky under his tutelage.
We sold “Make a Splash for Barron’s Pool” buttons and Kiwanis pancake breakfast tickets, (and) walked the grounds of the new Rolling Oaks Golf Course at his side. We raced turkeys down LaSalle Avenue in the Farm and Feather Fest.
“Papa enjoyed camping, canoeing, skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and watching the sunset by the campfire with a brandy Manhattan. Papa and Dut (Ruth) graduated from a canvas tent carried in our canoes to an Airstream trailer which they used to explore the United States. They welcomed family and friends to various outdoor destinations, including the family cabin on the Namekagon River.
“An annual tradition was and is spring break in Vail, where, as kids, we were the first family on the chairlift and the last skiers off the mountain. Papa loved family gatherings and hosted us in the Tetons, in northern Wisconsin and on a cruise ship to celebrate various anniversarys and reunions.
Papa and Dut “retired” to Wilson, Wyo., in 1990 and accelerated their activities in the outdoors, enjoying the mountains and on the water, developing many new friends, making lefse and music and discussing big and small issues before the fire.
“When they returned to Hudson in 2016, Papa and Dut became members of Shepherd of the Valley Church and he joined Hudson YMCA.
“Papa was our number one cheerleader. There is an iconic image of him in Soldier Hollow, Utah at the U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships in 2014, cheering on his grandson. He’s standing in the snow, wearing an orange jacket, holding a “Go Sylvan” sign high over his head. He crossed the nation -- from Maine to Colorado to Alaska -- to attend recitals, soccer, volleyball, and basketball games, running, snowshoeing and ski races, graduations and celebrations of his children and grandchildren.
“Papa encouraged us to leave the world a little better than we found it, just as he did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.