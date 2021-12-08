The UW Madison Division of Extension - Barron County, with Mapping Solutions, is publishing a 2022 Barron County Plat Book. All proceeds directly benefit Barron County 4-H.
The 2022 Barron County Plat Book will be available for purchase for $30 at the Barron County Extension Office, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, Room 2206 in Barron. The books will arrive in January of 2022. There are gift certificates available if you would like to give a book as a gift this holiday season. You can also call the Extension office to reserve a copy (or you can reserve a copy online at https://bit.ly/bcplat22
You will be notified when the platbooks are in!
This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.
This updated edition will include information about Extension Barron County and 4-H programs, a current government directory information page, watersheds map, various village and municipal maps, Recreation Trail maps, a landowner index, and more.
This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Barron County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.
Once published, those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the office at 715-537-6250.
Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.
