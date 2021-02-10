After a weekend of temperatures that plunged to more than 20 below zero, it could feel almost balmy next Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, for the fourth annual Fun on the Flowage celebration at Prairie Farm’s Pioneer Park.
According to the National Weather Service, the long-range forecast for this Saturday calls for partly sunny conditions, a high of four degrees ABOVE zero by midafternoon, and, just as important, a light wind from the north at about five mph.
According to the Prairie Farm Lions Club, one of the major sponsors for Fun on the Flowage, this year’s celebration will include a number of new events, including snowshoe, ice skating, and “human sled dog” races organized by the Dallas-Sioux Creek Ambulance service, and an hatchet throwing competition organized by the Ridgeland-Prairie Farm-based Alfalfa Fest.
Another Fun on the Flowage sponsor, the Barron-Chetek Youth Hockey Association, has added a pair of “chuck a puck” contests to its schedule of hockey games that will be played on an outdoor rink on the surface of the Hay River Flowage.
Returning this year are a demonstration of ice block cutting with a vintage, gas-powered saw borrowed from Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron and the “Hay River Plunge,” a fundraiser sponsored by Alfalfa Fest (an August celebration that raises money for area schools and in-home hospice services).
More information is included in a separate story on the Prairie Farm Breeze page, which appears elsewhere in this week’s edition of the News-Shield.
