A burning ban is in force in the area served by the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, according to an announcement at 3 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020.
The department, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, have imposed a strict burning ban for the City of Barron, the towns of Maple Grove and Barron, and all of the area south of Wisconsin Hwy 48 in the town of Stanfold, according to Mike Romsos, fire chief.
“The only outside burning allowed is for cooking and campfires in a designated pit or ring,” he said.
Last July’s severe windstorm that hit the Barron area has increased the fuel load with all the down trees, limbs and brush, Romsos said.
“All the down trees make it very difficult to attack a fire once it gets into a wooded area,” he said.
“Hopefully, with the early spring and plenty of rain showers, the grass and swamps will green up quickly” and permit the ban to be lifted, he added.
Residents outside the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department service area are asked to contact their own Fire Department, since their requirements may be different, Romsos said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.