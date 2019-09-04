Joined by the company mascot, left, Jennie-O Turkey Store was honored Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, with the Barron Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business and Industry Award. Also present for the ceremony were, from left, 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Chetek, Jeremy Miller, manager of human resources for Jennie-O, and Chamber presenter An Matheny. Photo by Bob Zientara