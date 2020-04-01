During these unsettling weeks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, remember that many individuals and families in the Barron area are making use of the Barron Food Pantry, which provides groceries for many people.
The weekly food bags provided in conjunction with the Barron Area School District and the boxes of groceries provided by the Barron Food Pantry help fill many young tummies and put food on many tables. Your cash or check donation to the Barron Food Pantry will help to buy groceries now and in the future.
This is an-on-going need; donations may be made now and in the weeks ahead. Cash donations or checks made out to “Barron Food Pantry” may be mailed to “Barron Food Pantry Donations, c/o Barron City Hall, P.O. Box 156, Barron, WI 54812,” or dropped in the night drop-box at city hall at your convenience. Everyone needs food on their tables! Let’s make sure this happens!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.