Drivers should expect Main Street in Rice Lake to be more congested than usual, as a repaving project is now under way.
The Main Street paving project began on Monday, July 19. The project will involve milling and repaving Main Street from the south city limits to Stein Street, just south of the Main Street Bridge. Main Street will remain open during construction with flagging operations present near the work areas.
Traffic on the 2 ¼-mile long project will be reduced to two lanes and, depending on weather, is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 6.
