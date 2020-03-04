KARE 11’s garden and landscape expert, Bobby Jensen, will be this year’s featured speaker at the Spring Garden Expo. Jensen is a television personality, sometimes known as “The Garden Guy.” For 25 years he has partnered with Belinda Jensen (no relation) in their weekly gardening segment “Grow with KARE.”
Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers will host their annual Spring Garden Expo on Saturday, April 4, at the WITC Conference Center in Rice Lake. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with gardening programs from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Jensen, the keynote speaker, will start the day out with “Deer Resistant Plants.” The best way to keep the deer from eating gardens is to plant things that are unappetizing to the curious critters. Bobby will discuss various plants including perennials, ground covers, and annuals that may do the job.
Carrie Larson will present “New and Exciting Annuals for Your Garden in 2020.” Larson works with McHutchison Horticultural Distributors out of River Falls, where they specialize in annual flowering plants. She is a sales person who helps many Wisconsin and Minnesota greenhouses select new Proven Winners and other special annuals for the coming spring. Larson will share ideas for successful containers and explain which annuals will thrive in sun and which ones do best in the shade.
Eau Claire Area Master Gardener Volunteer, Dick Lienhardt, will present “Practical Vegetable Gardening.” He will lead attendees through some “dos” and “don’ts” to help in your vegetable garden. Lienhardt will discuss garden soil prep, plant selection, placement, fertilization, and pest control. He is not always a “by the book” gardener and will talk about his successes and failures in the garden.
Winding up the afternoon, Jensen will present “Rethinking Your Landscape.” Learn how to remedy the landscaping blunders that have been creeping into your yard. He recommends low-maintenance landscaping for maximum curb appeal. And placing the correct plants will allow you to create eye-catching displays throughout your garden.
Registrations for the Spring Expo should be mailed to Barron County-UW Extension, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, Room 2206, Barron, WI 54812 by Friday, March 27. Please include your name, address, phone number and email address along with the $30 fee made out to BCMG.
Registration includes a continental breakfast, lunch and afternoon break provided by WITC. Registration the day of the expo will cost $35 (lunch is not guaranteed). You may also register online at http://barron.uwex.edu. Please call the extension office at 715-537-6250 for more information.
Vendors will be on hand selling garden items, as well as raffle items and door prizes. The Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers host the Spring Garden Expo to encourage, foster, support and promote horticulture for all residents of Barron County and to promote the UW-Extension from which they are founded. It is their hope that attendees use the information provided to enhance the gardens in their backyards and throughout their communities.
