Amid the pandemic, the Almena Sportsmen’s Club saw one of it’s best years ever for last weekend’s Upper Turtle Lake Ice Fishing Contests held Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Hundreds of people flocked to the lake during a nearly perfect day for ice fishing.

The largest catch of the day went to Gage Steffen with a 10-lb., 1 oz. northern. Hunter Heintz followed with a 5-lb. 9-1/2 oz. walleye.

Winners included:

NORTHERN - Gage Steffen, 10-lb., 1 oz, Alex Moen 3-lb., 1-1/2 oz.

WALLEYE - Hunter Heintz, 5-lb., 9-1/2 oz., Brady Garner (drawn).

BASS - James Shafer, 4-lb., 12 oz., Aiden Lund, 4-lb., 6-1/2 oz.

CRAPPIE - Payton Volrath, 9.4-oz., John Kirchner, 9-oz.

BLUEGILL - Tie - David Bauer, Adam Waite, 5.4-oz.

PERCH - Russ Bown, 11.3-oz., Axel Durand, 9.7-oz.

DRAWING - ION Ice Auger - Jamie Humphrey, Cash prizes - Holly Johnson, Kurt Bussewitz, Willy Boe, Lauren Henninger, Indianhead Sport Shop.

The Almena Sportsmen’s Club thanks everyone who made the contest the huge success it was.