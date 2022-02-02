N-Tech equipment has been built in Barron for more than 45 years, operated by the Nesseth family until the business was sold in September 2021 to Northwest Metal Innovators.
Clinton Nesseth invented the piston pump in 1971. He was teaching math and science in his local high school up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, but also tasked with cleaning the barn in the winter on the family farm, along with his father, Clifford, and brothers Clifford Bryce and Raymond.
Clinton built and installed the first piston pump on their farm over Easter vacation and it worked so well that farmers and equipment dealers started flying in to see it when the word started to spread about the new invention.
After a few years, the family sold their 150-cow dairy and moved from Dafter, Michigan, to Barron in order to facilitate growing the company.
It took 21 semis to get everything over to Barron. A total of 26 family members and crew moved over here to be with the business. It took more than a year to move everything and everyone, during 1976 and 1977.
Another brother, Dennis, joined the business the year before the move, so at that point the whole family was helping out.
“My aunt Lois was working in the office and my grandpa Pearl was doing all of the book keeping out of a shoebox,” said Clifton Nesseth. “Nyles Ellefson from Bank of Barron (now Sterling) and Clifford (Grandpa) got together and made a deal to get the business to come to Barron.”
Local builder Ed Johnson helped move the process along.
In 1981 the Nesseths sold out to Butler, the grain bin manufacturer. At the time, they were at about 50 crew members. The company built 400 piston pumps per year and 150 trailer pumps.
A lot of buildings were added through the years. The red building was the original spec building. Everything else was added through the late 80s and 90s.
The product line continued to grow as well. The manure tank line was added in 1981 right before Butler came into the picture.
Butler restructured soon after the business was sold due to the economic pressures at the time, and the family was able to buy the facility back in 1985. They re-equipped the building and redesigned the product line under the N-Tech brand—the Nesseth brand had been sold off by Butler while they were liquidating assets to keep their stock price up during the agriculture downturn in the early 80s.
The business was operated by the Nesseth family until the fall of 2021, with Clinton’s wife, Connie, and daughter, Crysten, involved in varying capacities as well.
Info courtesy of Clinton and Clifton Nesseth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.