The Red Barn Theatre has announced its productions for the coming seasons. With an eye toward possible scheduling changes due to COVID-19, the theatre plans to open in late May with the musical Fantasticks, on stage May 26-June 5. Other planned productions include:
Ripcord, a comedy, June 16-June 26.
Legally Blonde, a musical, July 7-July 17.
Bus Stop, a drama, July 28-Aug. 7.
Boys in Autumn**, a drama, Aug. 11-Aug. 14.
It Runs in the Family, a comedy-drama, Aug. 25-Sept. 14.
**This show is not included in the season ticket.
