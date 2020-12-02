Responses to a Barron Area School District survey regarding facility needs numbered 545, according to information presented to a school district focus group on Monday, Nov. 30.
The focus group, school officials and school board are now in the process of analyzing the results to determine what projects and tax levy increases should be proposed through a referendum in the 2021 Spring Election.
As a hypothetical, a referendum may ask for an increase in the tax levy spending of $24-28 million. At a midpoint of $26 million, that would be a $1 increase in the mill rate.
For example, the current mill rate is 10.84, meaning a property owner with $100,000 in valuation will pay $1,084 in taxes to the district. One dollar added to the mill rate would be $100 more in taxes.
The foundation for the proposed referendum is nearly $17 million in general maintenance in buildings and outdoor infrastructure across the district, as well as another $975,000 in safety and security features.
On top of that, there are more than a dozen other proposed upgrades, including:
• At Woodland Elementary: breakout room renovations, gym addition and bleachers, instructional media center (IMC) update and daycare addition.
• At Riverview Middle School: Fitness center addition, tech ed updates, traffic flow improvements and additional parking.
• At Barron High School: Science classroom update, IMC update, small group breakout space, competitive gym addition, adding wrestling room and fitness center to gym, traffic flow improvements and additional parking.
Up to $34 million in improvements are on the table.
Among survey respondents, high school traffic flow and parking ($782,000 proposed cost), science classroom update ($309,357) and tech ed updates ($732,925) ranked the highest in support. Ranking the lowest were fitness center additions at Riverview ($1.9 million) and the High School ($1.43 million).
Among the 30-plus focus group members, meeting via video chat Monday, most agreed upgrades directly related to academics should be prioritized.
But some of the highest dollar enhancements had proponents as well.
A new $4.6 million competition gym would allow for more flexibility in scheduling team practices and make Barron a site for tournament games, among other benefits, focus group members noted.
Carrying the second highest price tag at $1.93 million, a daycare addition at Woodland had the fourth-highest rate of support among survey respondents.
Focus group members indicated the gym and daycare projects might be best relegated to question #2 on a referendum—the state allows school districts to ask up to two referendum questions in a calendar year. So for example, voters could approve the question of general maintenance updates but reject a second question on building a new gym.
While many projects had support among survey respondents, one of the largest concerns remained “spending tax dollars wisely.” When asked asked to rate “spending tax dollars wisely” on a scale of 1-4, it received 3.21 among staff, 2.8 among parents and 2.34 among non-parents/non-staff.
The survey, conducted by School Perceptions LLC, was part of the district’s facility planning process that has included a facility assessment of all buildings by ISG Architects and Miron Construction as well as input from a focus group made up of district staff, parents, and community members. The results will guide the board’s decision on whether or not to move forward with a capital referendum.
The Barron school board is expected to discuss the next steps at its Dec. 21 meeting. The wording of a possible referendum will likely be voted on by the school board Jan. 18. The Spring Election is April 6.
The last referendum proposed by the district was for $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a new gymnasium and associated areas, remodel the existing gym by removing the stage to create more space, and buy necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment. The referendum failed by a vote of 516 yes, 656 no.
In 2016, voters approved an excess levy referendum allowing the school district to exceed state-imposed school tax levy limits by $900,000 each year, for five years—a total of $4.5 million.
