Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Chief Matt Schleusner recently made good use of some leadership experience he had while he was in high school
Schleusner was president of the Wisconsin FFA while he was a Barron High School student in 2003.
It was a year when he attended many meetings and training sessions, and learned the ins and outs of leading a large, statewide organization, and what it took to keep people motivated and involved.
In an interview on April 7, 2022, Schleusner said he got to thinking about how that experience might be applied to the fire department.
He said that when he attends training sessions for firefighters, the instructors “push the idea of recruiting (new firefighters). But I began to think that retention was just as important as recruiting.”
So, I started to think about the (volunteer firefighters) here in Ridgeland. Some had been active for as much as 40 years. Why was that? I figured that if they had been around that long, I would ask them what sparked their interest. Maybe their answers could help us with recruiting.”
In March 2022, Schleusner posted a series of questions for firefighters on social media and at the fire hall in Ridgeland.
“At our monthly fire meeting, our members were asked to respond to the following questions,” he said.
“Why did you join the department?
“What is hard about being a firefighter?
“What do you find good in being a firefighter?”
Schleusner said he got a variety of answers, but the main themes in the responses were the chance to give back to the community and to learn real-life skills.
“They talked about (things like) personal growth, dealing with stress, how to be calm when there’s trouble,” he said.
The responses also focused on relationships.
“There were replies like, ‘we are a family,’ or ‘we put our lives in each other’s hands,’” Schleusner said.
The notion that Ridgeland-Wilson firefighters were a group of individuals whose job it is to support one another “is a powerful retention tool,” he added.
The survey responses also showed that volunteer firefighting “is a joyful experience,” Schleusner said. “They felt rewarded when they helped someone in trouble. And they liked the idea of kids recognizing them as local heroes.”
He reinforced that idea on the fire department’s Facebook page.
“We would like to give a big shout out to our friends, family and amazing community for all the support!” the post said. “If you’re ever interested on how to become a firefighter or join a department, reach out to your local fire chief.”
