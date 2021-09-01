Six new professional staff members have joined the School District of Prairie Farm.
Those who responded to requests for biographical information include:
Krystal Brown, interventionist, Prairie Farm Elementary School, was born in Cumberland and raised in the Almena area. She is a 2004 Turtle Lake High School graduate.
“Needless to say, I haven’t gone very far because I love my small-town life,” she said.
Brown graduated from WITC in Rice Lake with an associate of applied science degree in early childhood education in July of 2012. In 2020, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Prior to coming to work at Prairie Farm, Brown was a substitute teacher at Amery and Unity Schools.
Before student teaching last fall, she worked at Turtle Lake School District as a special educational paraprofessional for more than five years.
“I chose to work at Prairie Farm School because I fell in love with the atmosphere and greatly enjoyed the personalities of everyone on my interview panel,” Brown said. “I instantly felt like I belonged.”.
Brown and her husband, Cody, are the parents of a 10-year-old daughter, Juniper, who will attend Prairie Farm School this year.
She and her husband enjoy spending time with family, gaming, bee keeping, and relaxing together while enjoying a good book.
“I enjoy reading fantasy books, painting and crafting – I’m always on the lookout for something new to try,” she said.
Teresa Marker, middle school science teacher, is a native of Elk Mound, and graduated high school there in 2003.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education, and is a 2007 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, with a major in ag education and a minor in animal science. She obtained additional science certification in 2021.
Before joining Prairie Farm, Marker was a livestock nutritionist for Crystal Creek Natural, LLC, Spooner.
Marker said she decided to come to Prairie Farm “because of the size of the school and the community involvement. Smaller class sizes will allow me the opportunity to get to know each one of my students and be able to help them achieve success based on their individual needs.”
Marker and her husband, Dustin, were married in 2014, and are the parents of a son, Jared, 5, and a daughter, Lexi, 3.
“Our family likes to be active and outdoors,” she said. “We enjoy hunting, fishing, playing sports, camping, swimming and riding on trails on our UTV.”
Tiare Jeske is the district’s new elementary and middle school special education teacher.
Born and raised on the island of Maui, Hawaii, she moved to Wisconsin the summer prior to her senior year in high school, and graduated from Cumberland High School in 2008.
Jeske has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and is at work on a second degree in special education.
Immediately before coming to Prairie Farm, she was a full-time student and homemaker. Prior to that, Jeske was a preschool teacher and co-director of a group childcare center.
“Prairie Farm was at the top of my list, as it is the community we are a part of, with my two sons (Oakley and Takoda) both attending the elementary school, and my husband (Travis) being a former student,” she said.
“The community has a positive and inviting atmosphere that we have experienced firsthand with the amazing relationships we have formed.”
Jeske and her family “love to be outdoors. We enjoy spending time just being in nature and whatever sparks our interests such as gardening, hiking, fishing, hunting and just enjoying the fresh air.”
Daniel Brown, Grade 7-8 English teacher, was born in Lexington, Ken., and was raised in Michigan, Kentucky and Pennsylvania before graduating high school in Nicholasville, Ky., in 2005.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky (Class of 2009) and a masters of design/build from Auburn University (2010). Brown is now enrolled at Concordia University as he pursues a masters of education degree in education and learning.
Brown’s last job before coming to Prairie Farm was at Mastercraft Industries, Rice Lake.
“The (Prairie Farm) staff seemed like fun people to work with, and their values and goals for the students seemed to align with mine,” he said.
Brown is single. He has a dog (named Gandalf) and enjoys reading, playing video games, watching movies and anime, playing disc and real golf, tennis and football, board games and cooking.
Jessica Pacheco, high school social studies teacher, was born in Indiana, raised in Colorado, and graduated high school in Pueblo, Colo., before moving to Wisconsin 16 years ago.
She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Class of 2020) with a degree in broad field social studies and an emphasis on history.
Prior to joining Prairie Farm School District, Pacheco was a stay-at-home mom and was active in community groups.
She decided to work at Prairie Farm “because it is a community that values the schools and staff. I look forward to meeting students, families and community members,” she said.
Pacheco and her partner, Tim, live in River Falls. She is the mother of a 17-year-old daughter who is a high school senior, and a 14-year-old son in Grade 8.
“I love to bake, garden, read and travel,” she said. “We love being outdoors, and we camp all summer long.”
Gage Stabenow is Prairie Farm’s new elementary/middle school physical education and health teacher.
Born and raised in Eau Claire, he is a 2012 graduate of Eau Claire North High School. He is a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in education, and an emphasis on physical education and health.
Stabenow comes to Prairie Farm after serving as a long-term substitute teacher for the Clear Lake School District.
“I really enjoyed working in a smaller district where the community cares so much about their school,” Stabenow said. “I’m excited to get to know everyone here in Prairie Farm.”
Stabenow is the father of a 2-year-old son “who mostly loves playing with cars and saying ‘no.’”
In his spare time, he enjoys golf, concerts, “and losing at fantasy football, to name a few.”
