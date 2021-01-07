COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Barron County. Healthcare systems in the area have received the vaccine. Right now, it is only available to healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities.
The State will be distributing the vaccine in phases. The current phase, 1A, vaccinates healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. It is believed phase 1B will include essential workers and those over 75+ years old. Those vaccinated in phase 1C will likely include people 65+ years old and those with underlying health conditions. In phases 2 and 3, vaccine will be offered to the general public. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16.
“This is an exciting step, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Please be patient as we move through this process. The State is leading us through this, many things are still unknown, and things can change quickly. We don’t have any specific timelines at this point, but will keep the community updated as we learn more.”
If you are a healthcare worker who has direct contact with clients such as those who work in dental, chiropractic, pharmacy, behavioral health, or PT/OT/ST and are in need of a COVID vaccine, please go to www.barroncountywi.gov and complete the survey for unaffiliated healthcare workers. If you do not have online access call 715-537-6123 to register for a COVID vaccination as a healthcare provider. Public Health will be connecting registered healthcare providers to COVID vaccination as it becomes available. Barron County Public Health does not currently have any vaccine.
Public Health urges community members to continue helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Wear a mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home.
For more information, please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html
