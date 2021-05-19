The Barron County Job Center and Barron County Child Support have partnered with the Cedar Mall in Rice Lake to host an in-person job fair Thursday, May 20, from 3-6 p.m. at Cedar Mall.
More than 40 local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be in attendance to hire for immediate openings. This is a great opportunity for job seekers looking for a fresh start, a better job or a new career.
The job fair is open to the entire community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.