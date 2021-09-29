Have you ever wondered how many different mushrooms are in the woods of northwestern Wisconsin at one time?
In September, more than 100 mushroom enthusiasts gathered in Barronett to try and find out.
The result—at least 230 species found across the natural places of Barron, Burnett and Washburn counties.
“That’s excellent with conditions as dry as they are,” said Tavis Lynch, one of the chief organizers of the inaugural Barronett Tri-County Foray.
Mushrooms thrive in northern Wisconsin’s forests, due to the diversity of trees and moist conditions, especially in late summer and fall. At a similar event near Cable in 2017, nearly 500 species were found under ideal conditions.
“There’s a ton of stuff up here and across northern Wisconsin,” said Patrick Leacock, PhD, who is affiliated with the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Leacock has more than 20 years experience compiling collections of fungi for the Field Museum and the North American Mycological Assn. But even with him and other experts on hand, there were a handful of mushrooms that they could not identify.
“They’re humbly vast. That is the truth about mushrooms,” said Bruch Reed, chief operating officer of NAMA, which has 91 clubs across the country, including a northwest Wisconsin chapter.
Reed said that forays like these serve to gather important ecological data.
“We’re connecting better to the Earth and the lost knowledge of the Earth,” he said.
While most people take little notice of fungi or might even fear mushrooms—an enduring fungophobia Americans inherited in part from the British—there are a lot of reasons to like and learn about mushrooms.
More and more scientists are finding a significant link between fungal networks and forest health, a so-called “wood wide web.”
“Mycology is one of the most underfunded sciences,” said Leacock.
Even those “magic mushrooms” might provide more than a weird trip, but rather help people with anxiety, depression or end of life issues if properly dosed, research shows.
Mushrooms are increasingly labeled as a “superfood” for their quantities of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
And they’re not just healthy—they’re delicious.
This was evidenced during the foray event with cooking demos from professional chefs Chad Hyatt and Alan Bergo, known for recipes like sesame baked chicken of the woods or venison osso bucco with dried black trumpets.
“The chef demos were fantastic,” said Sarah Hooper, who traveled with her husband, Harry, from Antigo to attend their first organized foray.
Natural curiosity from seeing mushrooms on their hikes inspired them to learn more.
“We wanted to get into a group that is just as interested as we are,” said Hooper. “We’re pretty amazed at the amount of knowledge here.”
The event drew mushroom enthusiasts from several states and even Europe; beginners and experienced foragers; young and old. One of the many hikes was led by “junior mycologist” Ronin Halverson.
Seeing the young mushroom hunter’s exuberance was a highlight for Lynch.
“It was really, really fun and funny,” said Lynch, a Cumberland native who has been gathering and learning mushrooms since he was a child.
Despite little formal training, Lynch has developed his knowledge into a business of selling gathered and cultivated mushrooms. He has written a book, “Mushroom Cultivation: An Illustrated Guide to Growing Your Own Mushrooms at Home,” and routinely teaches classes.
Lynch is best known perhaps for his knowledge of the Russula genus of mushrooms, which are notoriously indistinguishable from one another.
“He’s the only person I’ve ever met that can name them on sight,” said Reed.
Reed also credited Lynch’s good-naturedness as a main reason the inaugural event drew a good crowd.
“Tavis is a good time. He’s a wonderful person. He’s friends with everyone,” said Reed.
After the gathering hikes, at least one specimen of the mushrooms found were laid out on one of many long tables at the Barronett Community Center for attendees to inspect. The event concluded with experts identifying each one and saying something about it, whether it was good to eat or might kill you.
Actually there are only two deadly mushrooms that grow in Wisconsin—one of which was found during the foray—and some others that can make you sick. But that’s no reason to avoid them altogether. Many choice mushrooms are easy to identify, like hen of the woods or chanterelles.
Some of those choice wild mushrooms were incorporated into meals catered for the event by Bistro 63 and the Hilltop Retreat.
“The food is great, and everyone is so nice. I feel like I have family up here,” said Reed, who is from Chicago, where he has made a career as an actor.
However many cool mushrooms are discovered, fellowship of the people remains a vital component of foray events.
“The highlights are the diversity of fungi and meeting people from all over,” said Dani Mortenson, one of the event organizers.
She added, “Sign up early next year, because it is going to fill up.”
For more information, visit namyco.org or Barronett Tri-County Foray on Facebook.
