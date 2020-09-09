A joint effort by service clubs, businesses and individuals throughout the Barron area will culminate at 12 noon this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, as a new play structure in Anderson Park will be officially dedicated.
After the site was prepared earlier this summer, the structure was completed during the last week of July 2020 in a massive “community build” effort that involved scores of people from the area.
After the apparatus was completed, landscapers moved in to lay springy beds of rubberized padding to the site, scatter wood chips around the remainder of the structure, and plant grass.
A protective snow fence surrounding the structure came down last week, and people were using it over the Labor Day weekend.
Saturday’s dedication helps to wind up a week-long list of Fall Fest-related activities.
Other events taking place prior to Sept. 12:
• Fall decorating contest – participating business and/or homeowners should submit emailed photos of their creations to barronchamber@barronchamber.com
The contest will result in cash awards of $75, $50 and $25 to the first through third-place winners.
• Scavenger hunt – Starting Thursday, Sept. 10, participants should look on social media for items which must be located to win the contest. Photos of found items must be submitted no later than 12 noon Sunday, Sept. 13.
• Photo contest – Photographers throughout the community are invited to take “fall-theme” photos and submit them via email to barronchamber@barronchamber.com
Photos will be accepted from Sunday through Saturday, Sept. 6 through 12. Prizes include $50 for first place and $25 for second place.
• Coloring contest – Look on the Barron Chamber Facebook page for details on age categories (there will be four in all), along with contest guidelines and other details.
• Sept. 12 events – An assortment of traditional Fall Fest events is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, including the annual Lyndon Ellefson Memorial Walk/Run at 9 a.m. at the Barron Area Community Center, an online auction at the BACC (bids will be taken during the week prior to Sept. 12), an ATV Poker Run and 50/50 Raffle, sponsored by Skippy’s Bar, a sidewalk chalk contest, and the dedication of the Anderson Park Playground structure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.