Barron resident Larry Hardina Jr. was among 1,316 United Parcel Service drivers recently inducted into the company’s “Circle of Honor,” an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Hardina works out of the Rice Lake UPS operation, and drives about 150 miles per day.
“The distance can vary to up to 200 miles, but it’s accurate to say it’s around 150 miles a day on the average,” said Joe Dennis, on-road supervisor for the Rice Lake operation at 220 W. Coleman St., Rice Lake.
Assuming a five-day work week, it means that over the past 25 years, Hardina has driven an estimated 975,000 miles for UPS, without having an accident.
According to a press release from UPS’ Milwaukee office, the state of Wisconsin has 182 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,463 years of accident-free driving.
“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Stephanie Dexter, president, UPS Northern Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”
