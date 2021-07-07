With planning underway for Almena’s “Fun Days,” just a month away, Aug. 7-8, 2021, what a great time to look at one of the activities from past Fun Days.
The Junior Miss Pageant began in 1983. The Almena Jaycettes (later Almena Community Women) were looking for an activity to have during the Fun Days. Every other community surrounding us had a contest during their festivals. But the Almena girls were already eligible for those contests because they attended school in Barron, Cumberland or Turtle Lake.
So the Jaycettes decided to go with a younger age for their contest. And so began the Junior Miss Pageant. Girls ages 11-13, who had an Almena address, were encouraged to enter.
The pageant consisted of the same areas judged as the older girls. A talent competition, group dance, interview and their poise. And the same activities took place, including a tea with their sponsors, and the judges (at which event the interviews were held with each girl), along with rehearsals and, finally, the pageant.
The Junior Miss Pageant was the kickoff for the Fun Days on Friday night and preceded the dance held later at Shadyside Park. On the 20th anniversary, all of the previous Junior Miss girls were invited back with many returning for the event.
This year’s Almena Fun Days will include a Truck and Tractor Pull as well as a craft show, by Four Seasons Craft, vendor shows, and a Pedal Pull on Saturday afternoon.
There will be lots of good food and drinks, so plan on coming over to Almena and joining them.
