The Almena Sportsmen’s Club’s annual ice fishing contest was held Sunday, Jan. 16, on Upper Turtle Lake. Drawing and fishing contest winners are listed below.
Prize Drawing Winners
1st - Ion ice auger - David Bauer.
2nd - $300 - Tabby Bierbant.
3rd - $200 - Kody Nitchey.
4th - $150 - Dave Cysiewski.
5th - $100 - Nicole Ricci.
6th - $50 - Kevin Johnson.
Fish Category Winners
Northern: 1st - Amy Matthews, 10-lbs. 1/2 oz.; 2nd - Jordi Steffen, 4-lbs, 1/4 oz..
Walleye: 1st - Dawson Wahlstrom, 4-lbs 10-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Chelsey Paulson, 4-lbs. 6 1/2 oz..
Bass: 1st - Matthew Whitmore4-lbs. 7 oz.; 2nd - Kristen Johnson, 3-lbs, 6 oz..
Crappie: 1st - Aaron Lindsley, 13-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Kolton Bader, 13 oz.
Bluegill: 1st - Adam Waite and Brian Fern (tie) 9-1/2 oz.
Perch: 1st - Sabastian Willer, 14-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Randy Grunseth, 14 oz.
