The Almena Sportsmen’s Club’s annual ice fishing contest was held Sunday, Jan. 16, on Upper Turtle Lake. Drawing and fishing contest winners are listed below.

Prize Drawing Winners

1st - Ion ice auger - David Bauer.

2nd - $300 - Tabby Bierbant.

3rd - $200 - Kody Nitchey.

4th - $150 - Dave Cysiewski.

5th - $100 - Nicole Ricci.

6th - $50 - Kevin Johnson.

Fish Category Winners

Northern: 1st - Amy Matthews, 10-lbs. 1/2 oz.; 2nd - Jordi Steffen, 4-lbs, 1/4 oz..

Walleye: 1st - Dawson Wahlstrom, 4-lbs 10-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Chelsey Paulson, 4-lbs. 6 1/2 oz..

Bass: 1st - Matthew Whitmore4-lbs. 7 oz.; 2nd - Kristen Johnson, 3-lbs, 6 oz..

Crappie: 1st - Aaron Lindsley, 13-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Kolton Bader, 13 oz.

Bluegill: 1st - Adam Waite and Brian Fern (tie) 9-1/2 oz.

Perch: 1st - Sabastian Willer, 14-1/2 oz.; 2nd - Randy Grunseth, 14 oz.